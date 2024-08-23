TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

TJX stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.27. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

