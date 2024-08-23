TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $114.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

TJX stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

