TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $115.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.76.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after buying an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.