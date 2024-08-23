TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at UBS Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $134.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TJX opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.