Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.94. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $146.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

