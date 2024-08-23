Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.94.

Shares of TOL opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $146.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

