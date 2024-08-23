TopBuild Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $21.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $21.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.39. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $21.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.08 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD opened at $384.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

