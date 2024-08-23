Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of MODG opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $97,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,403,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,222 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth $13,757,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

