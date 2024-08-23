Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.14. Toro Energy shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 4,589 shares changing hands.
Toro Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.
About Toro Energy
Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
