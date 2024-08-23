Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Set at C$136.00 by Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has been given a C$136.00 price objective by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TIH. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$137.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.13.

TSE:TIH opened at C$122.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$124.34.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.00, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.00, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00. Also, Director Peter James Blake purchased 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$122.53 per share, with a total value of C$36,758.01. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

