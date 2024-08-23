Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TD. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

TD opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after buying an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

