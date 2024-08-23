TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $246.00

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 1317328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.13).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.33) to GBX 326 ($4.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,811.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.27%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,538.46%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

