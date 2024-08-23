Traders Buy High Volume of BILL Call Options (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of 667% compared to the average daily volume of 4,708 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BILL

Insider Transactions at BILL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.