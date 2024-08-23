Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,707 put options on the company. This is an increase of 418% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,260 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

