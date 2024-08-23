Traders Purchase High Volume of Affirm Call Options (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 59,178 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,156 call options.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.97.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

