Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,318 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 1,564 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 136.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WEAT opened at $4.83 on Friday. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

