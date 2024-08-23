TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

