Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.23 and traded as low as C$1.84. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 67,505 shares changing hands.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.70 to C$2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$2.56.

The company has a market cap of C$73.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

