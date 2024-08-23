Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Travel + Leisure has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

