Trimble (TRMB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB):

8/19/2024 – Trimble had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Trimble had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Trimble had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Trimble had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Trimble was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2024 – Trimble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after purchasing an additional 188,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 1,387.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

