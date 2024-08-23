Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

TRT opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

