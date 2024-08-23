TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

