TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $104.23

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.23 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 104.20 ($1.35). TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,597,517 shares trading hands.

TwentyFour Income Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £780.08 million and a PE ratio of -3,473.33.

TwentyFour Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. TwentyFour Income’s payout ratio is -33,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About TwentyFour Income

In other TwentyFour Income news, insider John Le Poidevin bought 94,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £99,412.95 ($129,174.83). Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

