Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

TYL opened at $572.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

