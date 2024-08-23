Tyson Foods (TSN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) in the last few weeks:
- 8/6/2024 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2024 – Tyson Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/20/2024 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/11/2024 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/10/2024 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2024 – Tyson Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %
TSN opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
