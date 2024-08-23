U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
NASDAQ USEG opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.45. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
