U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading Down 2.2%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.72. 65,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 27,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

