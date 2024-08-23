U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.75

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.54. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 28,249 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

U.S. Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $51.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,266 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile



U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further Reading

