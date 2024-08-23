UBS Group Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $200.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.52.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.93 on Thursday. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Target by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,652,000 after acquiring an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

