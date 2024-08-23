uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uCloudlink Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for uCloudlink Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

uCloudlink Group Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.96.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

