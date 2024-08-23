UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in UDR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

