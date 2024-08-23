UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UDR were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $176,137,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,807,000 after buying an additional 2,145,242 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $79,897,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $60,952,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

