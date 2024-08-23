UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 38,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 52,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGE shares. Cormark lowered shares of UGE International from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get UGE International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UGE International

UGE International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

UGE International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.