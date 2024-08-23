Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

UL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.75.

NYSE:UL opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $151,263,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 107.1% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Unilever by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after buying an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

