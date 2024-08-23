Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.14

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.14 and traded as low as $24.21. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 4,156 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $110.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.