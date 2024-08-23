Unisync (TSE:UNI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Unisync Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.47.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

