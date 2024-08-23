United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $103,354,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after acquiring an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,910,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in United Airlines by 452.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 713,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 584,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

UAL opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

