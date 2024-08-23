United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

UCBI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.90. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,560,000 after purchasing an additional 274,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,479 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,650,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after acquiring an additional 132,043 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,001,000 after acquiring an additional 78,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

