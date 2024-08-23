United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.15 and last traded at $128.18. 413,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,222,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average of $142.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after acquiring an additional 206,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

