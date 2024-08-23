United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in United States Steel by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,670 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 906,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 124,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

