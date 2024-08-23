Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Universal by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $770.86 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

