Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Universal by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.85 on Friday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $770.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

