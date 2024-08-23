Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 42,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

UHT stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $600.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

