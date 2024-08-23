UP Fintech (TIGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

