Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.51 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

