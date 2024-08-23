Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

