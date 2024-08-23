UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $338.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,906,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 285,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,257 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 472,893 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

