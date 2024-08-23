US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Shares of WMB opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 109.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,753,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,223,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

