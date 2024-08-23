UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

