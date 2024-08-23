V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. Bank of America cut their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

V.F. Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE VFC opened at $16.62 on Friday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,650 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

